L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 5.5% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

LHX stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

