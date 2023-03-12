Kujira Price Tops $0.44 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. Kujira has a total market cap of $47.53 million and $341,380.46 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43855502 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $450,072.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

