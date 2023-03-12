Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,700 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 1,063,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KUASF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuaishou Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kuaishou Technology from 70.00 to 80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF remained flat at $7.22 during trading on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Featured Stories

