KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 332.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272,641 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after buying an additional 1,763,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 664,582 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KT by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 313,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KT shares. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

