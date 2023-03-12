Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of KNRLF stock remained flat at $0.31 on Friday. 28,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.