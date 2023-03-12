Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KNRLF stock remained flat at $0.31 on Friday. 28,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

