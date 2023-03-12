Konnect Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $16,151.37 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

