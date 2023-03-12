Konnect One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,773.52 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $13,773.52 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00432033 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,018.94 or 0.29197995 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.