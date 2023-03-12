Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.19. 6,884,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,350. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

