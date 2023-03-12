Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,490 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 735,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.69. 9,738,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.