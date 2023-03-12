Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.68. 2,411,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,005. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $150.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

