Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 81,001 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

