Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.66. 2,986,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,974. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

