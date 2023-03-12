Kineta (KA) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) is one of 983 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kineta to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kineta and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kineta $8.04 million -$39.50 million -0.28 Kineta Competitors $2.25 billion $246.27 million -3.17

Kineta’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kineta. Kineta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kineta 0 0 0 0 N/A Kineta Competitors 3979 14715 41033 695 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings for Kineta and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 130.37%. Given Kineta’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kineta has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Kineta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Kineta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kineta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kineta -660.61% -263.34% -107.08% Kineta Competitors -3,336.24% -212.10% -37.41%

Risk and Volatility

Kineta has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kineta’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kineta peers beat Kineta on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Kineta Company Profile

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L. Magness in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

