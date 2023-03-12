KILT Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,419.82 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $40,564,016,567,066.60 billion and $93,419.82 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00431776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,991.59 or 0.29185195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011399 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

