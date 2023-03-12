Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.85

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.39. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,809 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $54.56 million for the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
