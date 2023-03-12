Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.85

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.39. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,809 shares changing hands.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $54.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

