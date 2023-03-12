Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $94,122.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Stories
