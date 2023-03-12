Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $94,122.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.