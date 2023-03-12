Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $97.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($136.17) to €123.00 ($130.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kerry Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

