Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kering from €690.00 ($734.04) to €620.00 ($659.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $654.29.

Kering Price Performance

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 110,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. Kering has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $67.65.

Kering Cuts Dividend

Kering Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.3487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of luxury apparel and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Total Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

