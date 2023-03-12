Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 96 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.83. 1,081,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

