Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE USB traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,573,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

