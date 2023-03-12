Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.18. 14,108,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average of $153.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

