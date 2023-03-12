Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.19. 6,884,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

