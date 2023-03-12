Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.93. 1,544,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

