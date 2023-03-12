Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of BlackLine worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. 896,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

