Kava Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004373 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $396.35 million and approximately $46.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00053888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,006,903 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

