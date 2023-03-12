Kaspa Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.87 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Kaspa has a market cap of $207.70 million and $4.87 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00443049 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.62 or 0.29947171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,227,758,900 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,215,317,732.687836. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01198015 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,611,114.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

