Kaspa Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.67 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $207.67 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,215,317,733 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,195,753,286.534367. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01182763 USD and is up 24.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,366,625.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

