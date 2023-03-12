Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in February

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of KAO stock remained flat at $7.34 during trading on Friday. 115,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. KAO has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

