Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).

JUST stock opened at GBX 90.70 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The firm has a market cap of £943.28 million, a P/E ratio of -533.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -588.24%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

