JUNO Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004560 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $67.66 million and $258,968.34 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,455,513 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

