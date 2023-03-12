JUNO Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $64.97 million and approximately $589,631.13 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,417,021 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

