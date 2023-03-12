JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $78.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.
Formula One Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
