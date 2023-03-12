Joystick (JOY) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $15.72 million and $5,876.38 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00225768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,564.02 or 0.99992677 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07044021 USD and is down -9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,202.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.