Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $18.91 million and $150,212.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00225080 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,598.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01142226 USD and is down -19.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $145,343.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

