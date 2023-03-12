Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $204.62

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.62 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 178.60 ($2.15). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.19), with a volume of 39,143 shares trading hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 19.37 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The firm has a market cap of £59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1,654.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.92.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.