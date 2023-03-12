Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2,155.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.94% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $186,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. 3,788,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,809. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.