Jane Street Group LLC Invests $264 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,373,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,003,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.1% of Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,275. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

