Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.94% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $131,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $62.70.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.