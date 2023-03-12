Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 95,541 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $111,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 276,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after buying an additional 85,145 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,238. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.92.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

