Jade Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises approximately 2.1% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE OEC traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $24.53. 920,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,997. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.