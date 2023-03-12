Jade Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways makes up about 0.7% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,514 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.8 %

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,886,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,494. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.