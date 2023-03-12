Jack in the Box Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. 299,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,907 shares of company stock valued at $440,935 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 33.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
