Jack in the Box Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. 299,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,907 shares of company stock valued at $440,935 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 33.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

