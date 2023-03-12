Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on March 28th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of JACK stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.83. 299,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,362. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,907 shares of company stock valued at $440,935. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

