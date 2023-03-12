ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.25 ($1.17).
ITV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 5,620 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09). In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,126.80). Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
ITV Stock Performance
ITV Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 3.86%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
See Also
