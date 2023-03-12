iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after buying an additional 884,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after buying an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

