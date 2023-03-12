iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $28,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.14. 2,000,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,476. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.