iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,092 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $34,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

