iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the February 13th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

