iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 4,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

