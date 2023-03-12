iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,929,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

